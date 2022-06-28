Lois Virginia Lapish, 81, of Woodstock, Township, Brooklyn, Mich., passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at her home. She was born on February 1, 1941, in East Detroit, Mich., to Stanley M. and Josephine M. (Nowak) Forton. She married Jerry E. Lapish on June 24, 1983, in Clinton Township, Mich., and he survives. Lois graduated from East Detroit High School in 1959. She then attended Macomb Community College. She was formerly employed at General Dynamics in Sterling Heights, Mich., and Chrysler Corporation for 14 years. Lois was a member of the Somerset Congregational Church where she sang in the church choir. She enjoyed traveling and square dancing.

Surviving besides her husband, Jerry, are two daughters, Cynthia (Daniel) Girlish, Jr. of Brooklyn, Mich., and Deborah (John) Shad of Michigan Center, Mich.; eight grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, one sister, Marie (Jake) Flint of Dryden, Mich., nieces and nephews and cousins. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, one grandson, John Kraus, Jr.; one great-great-grandson, JD Mourelo; three brothers, Patrick Forton, Robert Forton and William Forton.

Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison with a memorial service at noon on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the funeral home, with her nephew, Jeff Flint officiating.