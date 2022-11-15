Duschanka Schuiling, 74, of Grass Lake, Mich., passed away November 6, 2022, at the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home in Jackson, Mich.

She was born on January 11, 1948, in Klagenfurt, Austria, to a Serbian mother Ljubica Radovanović, and a Slovenian father Ivan “John” Irsić. At the age of two, she traveled with her mother to Detroit in search of the American dream.

Duschanka grew up in Ecorse, Mich., and graduated from River Rouge High School in 1965, where she made many lifelong friends. She spoke Serbian and English and studied Spanish at Michigan State University. She truly enjoyed learning about different cultures. A self-described “foodie,” Duschanka studied and cooked foods from around the world. She loved restaurants, thrift shops, family trips to the Upper Peninsula, Canada, and Shipshewana, and the music of Elvis Presley and Motown. She cherished spending time with her family, especially her two granddaughters.

Preceded in death by her father, Ivan, and mother, Ljubica, Duschanka is survived by her husband, Gregg Schuiling, her four children, Ryan Schuiling, Nathan (Rebecca) Schuiling, Angela (Kevin) Schemahorn, Elizabeth Schuiling; granddaughters, Sonja and Mila Schemahorn; sister, Lillian Pandža (Arthur Beaudrie) and brother, Peter (Patricia) Pandža.

Duschanka will be interred at Oakwood Cemetery in Grass Lake. In lieu of a memorial service, expressions of sympathy can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made to Sherwood Funeral Home, sherwoodfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Sherwood Funeral Home, Grass Lake.