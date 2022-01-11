Joyce Lorraine Abbey, 92, of Summit Township, former long-time Napoleon resident, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home. She was born in Jackson, Mich., on Sunday, October 13, 1929, to the late Harold G. and Frances M. (maiden-Warner) Russell. She is survived by two sons, John (Donna) Abbey and Steve (Michelle) Abbey; twelve grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; half-brother, David Russell; half-sisters, Linda Pulver, Brenda Culver and Carol Beebe; many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leon; son, Michael and brothers, Ronnie and Howard.

Joyce was a loving mother and grandmother, she enjoyed bingo and was a devoted fan of the Detroit Tigers. She enjoyed her time at Katie’s Place and grew close to the staff and residents.

A celebration of her life was held at Arthur-Day Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, with interment at Oak Grove Cemetery in Napoleon.