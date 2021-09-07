Lois Alberta (Gwinn, Hester) Little, 87, of Cement City, left us to be with our Heavenly Father on September 5, 2021, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. She is survived by her beloved daughters, Robin Renea (Bill) Walker and Arliss Bea Bones; grandchildren, Chelsea (Jake) Stasa and Reed Harrison Walker; great-grandchildren, Liam Orion Gleason, Aden Cale Katz, Carter Francis Daggs, Jacob Antonin Stasa, Lucy Elizabeth Daggs and Cora Jane Stasa; step-granddaughters, Sarah McKinney and Rachel Ritchie; sisters-in-law, Cheiko Henderson and Jean Guynn; honorary daughters, Cindy Goodwin, Bonnie Bernstein, Deanna Arnett and Cindy Orner. She was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Berniece and M.R. “Zim” Zimmermann; biological father and his wife, Virgil and Bessie Gwinn; inherited dad, Harold Harrison Hester; beloved granddaughter, Erin Renae Rodabaugh; great-granddaughter, Arie Bea Daggs; siblings, Harold Henderson, Geraldine Hornberger, Virginia Esham and Luther Gwinn; honorary daughters, Nancy Surque, Pamela Perry and Susan Gorrell.

Lois was a loving mom and grandmother who worked many years as director of building maintenance in the Columbia Central School System.

Services were held at the funeral home Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ned Bernstein officiating. Interment Roseland Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday one hour prior to service time. Lois would appreciate any memorial contributions be made to St Luke’s Clinic (132 Seymour Ave., Jackson, MI 49202). Arrangements by Arthur-Day Funeral Home, LLC, Michigan Center.

Dance my Soul dance for now you are free.