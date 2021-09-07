Benny C. McKinney

Benny Clarence McKinney, 85, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 25, 1936, in Cement City, Mich., to Clifford and Dora (Miller) McKinney. Benny married the love of his life, Mary Lou Stevens, on January 27, 1956, in Brooklyn, Mich. He will be remembered as being a hard worker, and an avid reader that loved to fish. He retired from Ford Motor Company in Saline after 37 years of service. Benny was a lifelong member of the National Rifle Association. He truly loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Benny is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Lou; his children, Carol (Ron) Gepford, Kathy Burns-Robinson, Clifford McKinney, and James (Dee) McKinney; siblings, Harry McKinney, Richard McKinney, Gloria Roy and Dessie Pentland; grandchildren, Christopher, Kerry, Benjamin, Joshua, Miranda, Aiden, Craig, Denyelle, Phillip and Kellie; and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Cindy Spillane, and siblings, Mary, Jane, and Jim.

