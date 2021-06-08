Lisle Eunice Carr, 96, a longtime resident of Cady Road in Napoleon, was greeted into the open arms of her husband, Arlo on Thursday, June 3, 2021. She passed away under the care of the staff at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home. Lisle is survived by her beloved family of seven children, Keith (Betty) Carr, Lawrence (Janice Schepeler) Carr, Sandra (Ralph) Germain, Sharon (Larry) Rogowski, Sheila (Ed) Schneider, Bonnie (Donald) Carr-Brown and Peggy (Jeff Henning) Carr; daughter-in-law, Patricia Carr; 27 grandchildren, and over one hundred great and great-great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Linda Barstad, Lila Sawyer and Charles (Bonnie) Wilkinson, and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Lisle was preceded in death by her husband of 76 years, Arlo in 2019; her son, Paul Carr; grandchildren, Paula Carr, Paul Dentler, Josh Parker and Keithy Carr; and her parents, Charles and Eunice (Glover) Wilkinson.

Lisle led a full life as a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She was talented with crafts and started her own ceramic studio, “Funtime Mud Shop”. She taught knitting and crocheting classes. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother and taught 4-H. She was a member of the “Walkie-Talkie” exercise club and helped start a monthly bingo club that grew to have dozens of regular players. She loved people and enjoyed her community. She was a long-time member of The Federated Church of Grass Lake. For decades, Lisle worked and chaired one of the Napoleon Township voting precincts. Even with a busy life, she made family her primary focus. Not only loving and nurturing their own eight children and many grandchildren; Lisle and Arlo welcomed anyone who walked through their door with a meal, a place to stay and a shoulder to lean on. Lisle had a long, beautiful life and touched so many hearts with her kindness, humor, and love. She was loved by all who knew her and will be missed dearly.

Visitation was held at The Arthur Day Funeral Home in Michigan Center (www.arthur-day.com) on Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Services were held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Reverend Chuck McNeil officiating and interment at Oak Grove Cemetery, Napoleon. Afterward, a small luncheon was served at The Federated Church of Grass Lake. The family requests that masks be worn at all events. Please direct contributions in Lisle’s memory to the Federated Church of Grass Lake, 519 E. Michigan Ave., Grass Lake, MI 49240.