Daniel A. Faling, 69, of Jackson, passed away at his home on Monday, June 7, 2021, under the loving care of his family and the staff at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice.

Dan is survived by his beloved family; his five children, Tiffany (Rob) Matthews, Brandy Faling, Daniel (Jena) Faling, Allyson (Nathan) Drumhiller and Frances Faling; thirteen grandchildren, Bailey Shepherd (Jack Tallman), Cameron (Cloe) Matthews, Delaney Matthews, Cassidy Matthews, Austin Faling, Kip Grimes, Harper Reeve, Gregory Shack, Nolan Drumhiller, Rylie Adamczyk, Harrison Faling, Michaela Ryan, Jonathan Ryan and Elliot Ryan; two great-grandchildren, Izabella Matthews and Jett Matthews; three brothers, Larry Faling, Dave (Sue) Faling and Gary Faling; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry L. and Shirley A. (Warner) Faling.

Dan worked as a finish carpenter and was an accomplished drummer. He enjoyed reading and listening to music. Above all, his favorite times were those spent with his family.

Cremation has taken place and a time of remembrance to honor Dan’s life will be held at 123 Marshall St., Jackson, MI 49202 on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Chris Heydenburg of Found Church officiating.

Cremation arrangements under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, LLC, Michigan Center, MI (www.arthur-day.com).