Ellen Josephine Enders, 96, of Cement City, Mich., passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at Countryside Care Center in Jackson.

She was born on June 16, 1924, in Cement City to Percy B. and Minnie B. (Campbell) Tompkins. Ellen married Robert E. Enders in August of 1941 in Addison, Mich., and he preceded her in death in November of 1999. She earned her G.E.D. from Cement City High School in 1959. She was a member of the Happy Rebekah Lodge #249 in Onsted, and she was also a member of the Brooklyn Masonic Star Chapter #67. Ellen enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing golf and was an avid bowler in Addison and Jackson.

Surviving are two daughters, Jo Ann Russ of Cement City, Nell Royalty of Gainesville, Ga., six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert E. Enders, one daughter, Ellen Harner, one grandson, Dennis Royalty, three sisters, Harriet Spring, Nellie Southworth, Gertrude Houghton and one brother, Frank Crosby.

Cremation has taken place. There will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison.

