Linda Marie Ray, 67, of Barryton, Mich., passed away on Sept. 4, 2017 in Grand Rapids, Mich. She was born Dec. 6, 1949 in Jackson, Mich., the daughter of Ronald and Barbara (Tobias) Kyser. Linda graduated from Columbia Central High School in 1968.

Linda married James W. Ray in Brooklyn on March 8, 1969 and they made their home and raised their family in Mecosta County. She retired from the Big Rapids branch of the Secretary of State. Linda was a 4-H leader for many years and enjoyed gardening and sewing. She loved children and was often called upon to watch local kids when their parents were in a pinch. Linda was a blessing to be around and inspired others.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; two children, Rebecca (Gary) Mitchell of Alger, Ohio and Kevin (Marita) Ray of Barryton; five grandchildren, Justine Mitchell, Kurt Ray, Amelia Mitchell, Jorja Ray and Kendra Ray; her mother, Barbara Kyser; two siblings, Mitchell (Virginia) Kyser and Carol (Floyd) Young; nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her dad Ronald.

A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 367 W. Church St., Remus, Mich., with Pastor Jonathan Voss officiating. The family will greet friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday evening at the church. Interment of cremains will be at East Fork Cemetery in Barryton.

Memorial contributions may be made in Linda’s name to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or the Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center in Reed City.

