Lewis Leroy Colvin, 91, formerly of Brooklyn, passed away peacefully at Prestige Way Assisted Living in Holt on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, under the loving care of the Prestige Way staff and Heart to Heart Hospice. Lewis was born in Springfield, Ill., on May 22, 1928, to Charles Andrew “Ray” and Thelma Pauline (Mottar) Colvin. He was married to the former Flavia May Wilkins and they began raising their family in Wayne County before moving to the Brooklyn area.

Lewis worked many years at GM Hydra-Matic in Ypsilanti as a journeyman HVAC technician. He enjoyed woodworking and crossword puzzles; wintering in Texas with Flavia until health no longer allowed; mostly he enjoyed time at home with family. He was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy.

Lewis is survived by his beloved family, two daughters, Judith E. (Leslie) Clouser of Tekonsha and Gwendolyn S. (Robert) Shrock of Jackson; grandchildren, Lewis Justice, Linda Miller, Laura Tittl, John Clouser, Amy Blackledge, and Robert Shrock Jr.; great-grandchildren, Tara Evans, Justin Nichols, Amber Paull, CJ Tittl, Kayden Shrock, Bryce Blackledge, Logan Blackledge, Johnathan Clouser, Colten Shrock, Jessica Clouser, and Gracie Shrock; great-great-grandchildren, Keara Paull, Charlotte “Charlie” Paull, and Aurora Paull; sisters, May B. Finch and Beatrice Roberts; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Flavia on January 12, 2020; his parents; his daughter, Ruth A. Justice and siblings, Merlin Colvin, Donald Colvin, Velma Colvin (infant) and John Colvin.

As was his request, private family services have been held with Reverend David Bolton officiating. Interment took place at Highland Cemetery in Columbia Township.