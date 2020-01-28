Her legacy . . . Elsie Josephine Drouin, 80, was welcomed home by her loving savior on January 24, 2020. She was born on May 21, 1939, in Detroit, Mich., to Wilfred Patrick and Margaret (McGillivary) MacDonald. Elsie married the love of her life, Lawrence Drouin, on May 12, 1962, in Detroit, Mich. Elsie attended the Providence School of Nursing where she obtained a degree in nursing. She was proud to be a registered nurse for over 40 years at various hospitals. Elsie was a member of St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church in Brooklyn and the Red Hat Society. She loved to travel and was a founder of the St. Joseph Adventure Club. Elsie loved to shop but more than anything she loved her family and they always came first. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her family . . . Elsie will be missed by her children, Annemarie (Garth) Daweritz, Daniel (Debbie) Drouin, Steven Drouin, and Yvonne (Patrick) Clark; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lawrence; an infant son, Daniel Joseph and multiple siblings.

Her farewell . . . Elsie’s family and friends will gather Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 3-8 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel in Brooklyn. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church 8743 U.S. 12 in Brooklyn on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. where she will lie in state from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Fr. Carl Simon will serve as celebrant with burial following at St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to eye research, payable to “The National Eye Institute” and/or mail to Budget Officer National Eye Institute Building 31, Room 6A16, 31 Center Drive MSC 2510 Bethesda, MD 20892-2510.

