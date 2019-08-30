Howard Charles (Charlie) Claypool, 75, of Cement City passed away August 7, 2019 at Henry Ford Hospital surrounded by family. Known by his friends and family as Charlie, he was born May 27, 1944, in Adrian to Charles and Helen Claypool (Anderson).

He graduated from Adrian High School in 1963. He married his wife, Kay Claypool (Derr) of Cement City. He worked as a custodian at Columbia Central Schools, a security guard for ADA, and a factory worker at Pittsburg Forgings Company.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kay Claypool (Derr), his father, Charles Claypool; mother, Helen Claypool (Anderson); his brother, Denny Claypool; and his sister, Sharon Claypool.

He is survived by his daughters, Nicole Pickford, Moneque (Terry) McFarland; his grandchildren, Ashley Monk, Brandon (Layna) Monk; and Tiffany (Eric) Clark; his great-grandchildren, Aiden Gamble and Macie Monk. His brother, Richard (Debbra) Claypool, his sister, LaDora (Rich) Enders, and many nieces and nephews.

Donations may be made to the family for help with funeral expenses. Charlie had a strong love of family, taking many family members in over the years, he was dedicated to his children and grandchildren, hardworking and built his own home. He will be missed by many.

His memorial service will be held August 31, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Cement City Baptist Church located at 16788 Cement City Road, Cement City, MI 49233.