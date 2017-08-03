Jack Lewis LaFollette, 69, of Onsted, passed away Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, at Hospice Home of Lenawee after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born Jan. 30, 1948, in Hudson, the son of Harold M. and Lottie E. (Halleck) LaFollette. Jack graduated from Hudson High School in 1966. He served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant during the Vietnam Era. Jack married Brenda Sue Van Hemert Feb. 12, 1972, at the Hudson First United Methodist Church. She survives. He retired from M&S, Plant 5 in Hudson after 34 years in 2006. He was a member of the Hudson American Legion, Hannan-Colvin Post #180, Adrian Eagles and Hudson First United Methodist Church. Jack enjoyed golf, fishing, hunting, traveling and being with friends and family and he was an avid U of M fan.

Surviving Jack besides his wife, Brenda, is their son, Troy (Jody) LaFollette of Dexter; six grandchildren, Megan and Tyler LaFollette of Tecumseh, Eric, Adam, Kyle and Julia Burton of Dexter; three sisters, Norma (Ervin) Borton, Rosie Butts and Marcelle Schutte all of Hudson; one brother, Donald (Sharon) LaFollette of Lakeside, Calif.; mother-in-law, Barbara Van Hemert of Jackson; brother-in-law, Robert (Sheila) Van Hemert of Addison; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, David Van Hemert; two sisters, Betty (William) Marr and Judy Winn; brother, Sonny LaFollette; brothers-in-law, Marvin Schutte and Merle (Bud) Butts.

Funeral Services for Jack will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson with Pastor Brad Luck and Rev. Mark Johnston officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hudson with full military honors conducted by the Hudson American Legion, Hannan-Colvin Post #180. Visitation will be Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Send condolences and messages of comfort to the family at: www.brownvanhemert.com.