Leslie C. Double, 75, of Rollin Township, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. He was born Jan. 11, 1942, in Chesterfield Township, Ohio, to Guy and Anita (Nickels) Double. He married Joyce M. Stubli Oct. 3, 1964, in Onsted, Mich., and she survives. Surviving besides his wife are three sons; one daughter; four grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at the Brown-VanHemert Funeral Home in Addison.