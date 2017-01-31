Her legacy . . . Karen Lundgren, age 71 of Woodstock Township went to be with the Lord Jan. 25, 2017, after a short and courageous battle with cancer. She was in her home with her family at the time of her passing. Karen was born to Lester and Madeline (Grimes) Gall April 4, 1945, in Detroit, Mich. She graduated from Lincoln Park High School then attended Grace School of Nursing where she graduated then worked as a registered nurse. Karen met her loving husband, David Lundgren in 1971 and was married March 27, 1972. Karen served at both the state and national levels promoting girl’s/women’s ice hockey. She started this journey with the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association in the early 1980’s then moved on as director of girl’s and women’s ice hockey for U.S.A. hockey. She served U.S.A. hockey for 25 years, retiring in 2011. Karen was the first female director emeritus for U.S.A. hockey. Karen loved spending time in the rinks and interacting with the ground roots. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing and reading in her free time.

Her family . . . she is survived by her loving husband, David F. Lungren; her loving children, Eric J. Miller, Teri J. Riddle, Keli L. O’Connell and Rusty (David) L. Lundgren; 6 grandchildren, Alyssa, Jacob, Mary, Steven, Liam and Mason; siblings, Marilyn Thomas, Alan Gall, Cheryl Tiernan and Jean Tsouris; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; Karen was preceded in death by her parents, grandson, James A. Miller, nephews, Ian Thomas and Matthew Gall; and niece, Becca Gall.

Her farewell . . . Karen’s family will greet friends Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 at the Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel, Brooklyn from 4 – 9 p.m. Karen’s community farewell will be Saturday at the funeral home beginning with gathering at 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon. Interment Sanford Cemetery, off Devil’s Lake Highway, Woodstock Township. In Karen’s honor, memorial donations may be shared with the family for future women’s hockey scholarship designation. Please sign Karen’s guestbook at www.borekjennings.com or leave a message of comfort for the Lundgren family by calling 877-231-7900.