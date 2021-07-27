Leonard Samuel Roy, 82 of Onsted, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Toledo, Ohio. He was born on March 10, 1939 in Jackson, Michigan to Guy and Rhoda Belle (Lige) Roy. He married Sharon Ann Thurman on June 11, 1960 in Brooklyn, Michigan, and she preceded him in death on May 5, 2020.

Leonard lived his early life in the Brooklyn-Jackson area before moving to Onsted 51 years ago. He attended Brooklyn High School and he served in the U.S. Navy from 1956-1959. He then received his Associates Degree from Henry Ford College in Dearborn. Leonard was a Skilled Trades Maintenance Supervisor at the Ford Motor Company in the Ypsilanti and Rawsonville Ford plants, retiring after 37 years.

He was an avid sports fan and coached baseball in Onsted (OCRC) for many years.

Surviving are three children, Lenny Roy of Onsted, Terri Lewis of Onsted, Annette (Tim) Kelly of Tecumseh; five grandchildren, Leroy (Jamie) Lewis, Matthew (Stephanie) Lewis, Tabatha (Dan) Ouellette, Austin (AJ) (Elizabeth) Kelly and Ryan (Jennifer) Kelly; 12 great-grandchildren; one brother, William (Michelle) Roy of Camden; four sisters, Joyce Mangus of Addison, Delores Barnes of Addison, Gloria Brown of Addison, Carlene (Bob) Eaker of Jackson; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Barb and one in infancy.

Cremation will take place. A Memorial Service honoring the life of Leonard and his wife Sharon, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021 at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. Friday until the time of the service at 1 p.m.

Send condolences to the family at: www.brownvanhemert.com