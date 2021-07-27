Michael Allen Mitchell of Paris, Tenn., passed away July 11, 2021, at home.

Mr. Mitchell was born to the late Pete and Glenda Mitchell in Paris, Tenn., who preceded him in death.

He was an agricultural worker who loved being outside with Mother Nature as he helped grow and harvest crops. He cherished nature and the outdoors, spending many hours hunting and fishing. He and his wife worked together rescuing animals. He was also an avid drag racer who had a need for speed!

He is survived by his loving wife, Sherry Jones Mitchell of Paris, Tenn., and Clarklake, Mich.; two brothers, Pete (Deana Ross) Mitchell and Danny Mitchell, both of Paris, Tenn.; stepchildren, Matt Carter of Paris, Tenn., Andy Branham of Jackson, Mich., and Gayle (Ed) Weck of Clarklake, Mich.; special aunt and uncle, Sherri and Morris Boyett of Paris, Tenn.; special nephew, David (Jessica) Mitchell of Paris, Tenn.; nieces, Kayla (Brian) Johnson and Candice Mitchell, both of Paris, Tenn.; special friends, Lucas Wilson and Harry Reid, both of Paris, Tenn.; and several other aunts, uncles, cousins and step-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held next year on March 6, Michael’s birthday.

The family suggests contributions in his memory be made to organizations that support the outdoors, animal rescue or diabetes education.

Dilday-Carter Funeral Home in Huntington, Tenn., is in charge of arrangements, 731-986-8281.