Herbert Mack McCullough, 88, of Napoleon Township, passed away June 22, 2019, under the loving care of his family and Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Wanda Joan (Blaker) McCullough; eight children, Linda (Dennis) Smith, Judie (Larry) Ferguson, Tim ‘Herbie’ McCullough, Michael McCullough, Debbie (Jeff) North, Sandie (Dale) Roback, Patty (Merlyn) Thomas and Shirley (Greg) Johnson; sixteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; one sister, Fraye (John) Mason; many nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by two children, Dorothy Mae and Stephen Del; grandson, Timmy McCullough; his parents, Fielding M. and Golda M. (Broughman) McCullough; seven brothers and four sisters.

He served his nation in the U.S. Army, he retired from Brooklyn Products, and was the proprietor of Herb’s Trailers for many years and was an avid WWF and NASCAR fan.

Visitation will be held at the Arthur-Day Funeral Home, 820 Fifth St., Michigan Center on Friday, June 28, 2019, from noon to 2 p.m. with military honors by the Jackson County American Legion Ritual Team at 1:45 p.m. Private interment will be held at East Rome Cemetery with his grandson, Tyler Silvestri officiating. Contributions in his memory are directed to the American Cancer Society.