Leo E. Keil, age 84 of Somerset Township, Cement City, passed away Monday, March 6, 2017, at his home.

He was born Nov. 20, 1932, in Wheatland Township, Hillsdale County, to Clyde D. and Ester (Welker) Keil. He married Ruth Ann Johnson Jan. 25, 1967, in North Adams, Mich., and she preceded him in death Feb. 8, 2001.

Leo lived in the Addison-Somerset Township area all his life, and for the past 42 years at his present location. He was a veteran, serving in the United States Army. He was employed at Conversion Technologies in West Unity, Ohio, retiring in 1998. He loved antique tractors and working with his hands.

Surviving is one son, Scott Keil of Cement City; one daughter, Lori (Lamoin) Caskey of Pittsford; three grandchildren, Russell Caskey, Micheal Caskey, Stephanie Keil; two great-grandchildren, Hayden Caskey, Cameron Caskey; one brother, Delmer (Shirley) Keil of Jerome; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Keil, Russel Keil; five sisters, Anna Gravitt, Mable Farmer, Martha Schoonover, Edna Davis and Leona Kline.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017, at the Brown-VanHemert Funeral Home in Addison, with Pastor Matthew A. SeGraves officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Cremation will take place after the funeral service. Full military honors will be performed by Hannan-Colvin Post #180, Hudson American Legion. Send condolences to www.brownvanhemert.com.