James Oliver Roles, 78, passed away at his home Sunday, March 5, 2017. Jim was born June 28, 1938, in Lansing, Mich., the son of Orval Verl and Dorthey Jewel (Corsey) Roles. Jim worked for over 50 years at the Ford Motor Company in Saline, Mich. He liked old car models and going to antique car shows. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and of course the good old MGM Casino in downtown Detroit.

Survivors include his twin brother, Jerry (Scheryl) Roles, sister, Audrey Frisbie, brother, Kenneth Roles, brother, Robert Roles, sister, Sandie Roles, brother, Jack Roles, and many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Ella Mae Hess.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 10, 2017, at 1 p.m. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. A luncheon will follow the service at the Saline UAW Hall Local 892. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Jim’s name may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation South East Michigan Chapter or at https://www2.jdrf.org/site/Donation2?2374.donation=form1&df_id=2374&s_src=jdrf.org&s_subsrc=siteMenuLink. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home where friends may begin calling Friday, March 10, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. To sign Jim’s guestbook, to leave a memory, for directions, or for more information visit www.rbfhsaline.com.