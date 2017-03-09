His legacy . . . Jerry Ray Daniel, age 59, of Brooklyn, Mich., passed away March 9, 2017 at home under the loving care of his wife and family. He was born in Ypsilanti, Mich., Sept. 8, 1957, the son of Charles Reed and Uldean (Byrd) Daniel. Jerry proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He married Teresa Lynn Doyle Aug. 12, 1980, in Madison, Ind. Jerry was employed with the state of Michigan as a corrections officer where he was highly regarded and trusted by both his colleagues as well as the inmates he served. In his free time, Jerry enjoyed golfing, racquetball and cheering on the Tigers. He loved the outdoors and had a very adventurous spirit. Jerry was a talented story teller and a kind and devoted husband, father and grandfather. His legacy will live on in the lives of his wife, children and grandchildren.

His family . . . In addition to his loving wife of 36 years, Jerry is survived by his daughters, Amanda (Wayne) McCune, Heather (David) Howdyshell and Jennifer (Jesse) Headley; seven grandchildren, Braden, Isabella, Victoria, Brody, Juliet, Audrey and Brantley; sisters, Margaret (Dan) Milbrath, Jan Hayes, Betty (Ron) Clark.

His farewell . . . Jerry’s family greeted friends Monday, March 13, 2017, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel, Brooklyn. The family gathered Tuesday at the funeral home at 10 a.m. until the time of Jerry’s community farewell at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Kevin Albert officiating. Interment at Jefferson Cemetery.

In honor of Jerry, memorial donations may be shared with the family for future designation. Please sign Jerry’s guestbook at www.borekjennings.com or leave a message of comfort for the Daniel family by calling 877-231-7900.