David Michael Mattis went home to meet his savior on Thursday, Aug. 17, surrounded by his family at Spirit Mountain Hospice House in Cody, Wyoming, after a yearlong struggle with interstitial pulmonary fibrosis.

Dave was born in Adrian, Mich. to Merland and Harriet Nelson Mattis on Nov. 4, 1943. He grew up on Wamplers Lake and loved fishing and running his little boat around the lake. He graduated from Brooklyn High School in May of 1961. On May 19, 1961 he and his high school sweetheart, Kay Dunkel, were married. To this union three children were born-David Scott, Daniel and Tamara

He began working for the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Dept. in 1980. He worked as a deputy, Undersheriff, then Sheriff from 1995-2006 when he retired. He turned his garage into a wood shop and started his woodworking business “Posse Productions”. His life had come full circle, back to building things. He and Kay loved to fish for walleye and for their 50th anniversary bought a new fishing boat and took many trips to area lakes and reservoirs.

His life was full and his faith was strong. Dave was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Greybull and served many terms as an elder. After his family, his Christian walk was the most important to him.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years Kay; son, Scott (Virgie) of Greybull, son, Daniel (Julie) of Worland and daughter, Tamara (James) of Rawlins; 12 grandchildren, Josh, Derek, Caleb, Alex, Jessica, Aubree, Colton, Lacey, Spencer, Rhett, JoAnna and Garrett; and 16 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Keith (Lisa) of Tecumseh, Mich. and a sister, Diane Dowell.

He’ll be greatly missed, but we are comforted by the knowledge that he is fishing to his heart’s content and will be the best darn Sheriff that Heaven has ever had.

His memorial service was held Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the Greybull High School auditorium. A lunch was served immediately after the service at the Elks Club.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Greybull First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 484, Greybull, Wyoming 82426, or to the American Lung Association-http://www.lung.org/.

Atwood Family in Basin, Wyoming, has been entrusted with his funeral arrangements. A full obituary can be found at www.atwoodfamilyfh.com/obituary/david-mattis.