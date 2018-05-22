Leanne Marie Spencer, 50, passed away suddenly May 16, 2018.

She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Brown; son, Isaiah Mitchell; and grandchildren Tao, Traysen, Treyden and Tiara Lynn Phelps.

Leanne was an amazing mother, grandmother, daughter, and friend. She always put her children first, no matter what. She went above and beyond to support those around her. She enjoyed baking, music, laughing, and love.

Leanne was extremely hardworking, beautiful, unique, compassionate and courageous.

Although her journey through life was not scar ridden, she always smiled in the worst of times and found the light within the darkness.

Taken far too early, and will be dearly missed, she is now an Angel among us. In serenity and at Peace.

Her memorial service will be held Thursday, May 24 at 2 p.m. at St. Andrews church located at 7610 Ann Arbor St., Dexter, MI 48130.

“Though worn out with the length of your journey, you never said “It is hopeless” you found your strength revived, and so you did not weaken.” Isaiah 57:10