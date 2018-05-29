Judy Lynn Wilkes (Cooper), 68, went to be with the Lord on May 15, 2018 while under the care of her loving family and Southern Care Hospice.

Judy will be forever remembered by her son, Robert J. Wilkes Jr. (Holly); her brother, Bruce (Debbie) Cooper; her grandchildren Breanna, Jessica, Jacob, Jared and Caleb; and many nieces and nephews. Judy was preceded in death by her mother, Ethyl; father, Alfred; daughter, Tanya; and her former husband of 35 years, Robert J. Wilkes Sr. Judy will also be forever remembered by her extended family and friends.

Judy was a very kind and loving person who loved spending time with her family. She was a very hard worker all of her life.

There will be a celebration of her life on June 16 at Faholo Conference Center, 3000 Mt. Hope Road, Grass Lake, Mich. Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. with a service is at 11 a.m. by Pastor Ned Bernstein, and luncheon following. Individuals may bring a passing dish, but not a must.