Jack W. Elliott, age 71, lifelong resident of Brooklyn, passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at his home under the loving care of his family and Great Lakes Hospice.

Jack is survived by his wife of 25 years, Evelyn A.; two sons, Scott (Poppy) Elliott and Greg (Angy) Elliott; his mother, Anna Elliott; three sisters, Pat Spahr, Debbie (Jeff) Hardcastle and Linda (Robin) Mahan; seven grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald “Bud” Elliott.

Jack was a Brooklyn High School 1963 graduate, excelling in sports during his time there. He was the owner of Elliott’s Service and Sports Center, then worked as a salesman for Lefere Ford and Victory Chevrolet. Jack later went to work for Brooklyn Products as a tool and die engineer after which he was employed with American Steel Rule in Elkhart working tool and die and sales. He was a 1st Calvary Army veteran, serving in Vietnam and was a member and three-time commander of Wilber-Bartlett American Legion Post #315. He was a longtime coach with their American Legion baseball team. He was a member of the Brooklyn Masonic Lodge #169, Brooklyn Moose and the Irish Hills Eagles.

As was his wish, Jack has been cremated and a memorial luncheon to celebrate his life will be held at the Irish Hills Eagles Aerie #3689, 9500 Wamplers Lake Road, Brooklyn, on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, beginning at noon with a service of remembrance at 1 p.m. The open house will continue until 3 p.m. Private interment will take place at Highland Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Post #315.

For those who wish, contributions in his memory may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project. Cremation services under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center. www.arthur-day.com.

