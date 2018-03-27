James R. Hutchinson

From our arms to God’s arms, Jim, our loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, started his final walk with Jesus on March 23, 2018. He lived a life of joy and service to his family and his faith. Born on March 21, 1938, in Toledo, Ohio, he loved his hometown and stayed close to home to graduate from the University of Toledo. He married his best friend and soul mate, his devoted and sometimes bemused companion, Carol Sadowski on June 10, 1961. They embarked on an amazing journey, side-by-side for 57 years, first starting out when James served in the United States Army as newly minted 2nd Lieutenant straight out of Army ROTC.

James loved to make everyone happy and helped anyone in need. His smile (and his hats!) made him recognizable to friends and family alike. He enjoyed his ‘gentleman’s’ farm to keep him occupied in retirement, but his true joy was his life on Lake Columbia: boating and most especially entertaining his grandchildren. He always said they were the light of his life. They will always remember their amazing summers on the lake when grandpa never failed to entertain with an endless supply of toys and watercraft which he called the fleet!

He goes ahead of his wife, of 56 years Carol Sue; his children, Gary (Marta), Eric (Sheila) and Holly; his beloved grandchildren; his brother, David (Valeria) and their wonderful nieces, nephews and their beautiful children. His endless kindness and generosity, his ‘pearls of wisdom’ and heartfelt concern for his family will always be remembered and carried in our hearts.

Our celebration of his life will be at St. Rita’s Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 28 with a 10 a.m. visitation, Mass at 11 a.m. and a gathering of friends and family at Clark Lake Golf Course (Dominick’s) immediately following. The family asks in lieu of flowers, that any contributions may be made to the St. Rita’s building fund and would be greatly appreciated.