Bruce L. Smith, Sr., 80, of Brooklyn, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2017, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home in Jackson.

He was born Sept. 5, 1936, in Vandercook Lake, Mich., to Gerald L. and Jennie E. (Ward) Smith. He married Juanita M. Khon June 24, 1956, in Brooklyn, and she preceded him in death on May 22, 2012.

Bruce lived in Vandercook, Jackson and then in Brooklyn. He attended Vandercook Lake Schools. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the United States Army, where he was a mechanic. He was a tool & die maker at Jackson Diecast, he worked at Jacobson’s Warehouse in Jackson and he was formerly employed at Current Surfaces in Hanover and AG Sports Services in Jackson. He was a member of the Teamsters Local #164 in Jackson. Bruce enjoyed NASCAR, Sprint cars, golfing, bowling, ice fishing and hunting.

Surviving are two daughters, Sharon (Doug) Shepard of Brooklyn, Theresa (Greg) Hamp of Weirsdale, Florida; one son, Bruce L. (Bonita) Smith, Jr. of Brooklyn; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one brother, Dennis (Jane) Smith of Rives Junction, five sisters, Nancy Polashak of Michigan Center, Sandy Smith of Stockbridge, Sue (Scot) Alexander of Bulls Gap, Tenn., Pat (Roger) Abraham of Jackson, Kay Cure of Vandercook Lake, many nieces, nephews and his special fur babies, Harley, Sasha and Susie. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, four brothers, and two sisters.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 4, 2017, at Heart O’ The Lakes United Brethren Church in Brooklyn, with Pastor Cyle Young and Steve Samonek officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Thursday. Burial will take place in Roseland Memorial Gardens in Jackson. Full military honors will be performed by the Wilbur-Bartlett Post #315, Brooklyn American Legion. Memorial contributions are suggested to Heart O’ The Lakes United Brethren Church or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison.

