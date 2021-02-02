Elwood Glenn Calhoun, of Napoleon, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, January 25, 2021, after 75 well-lived years. He arrived in Tompkins Center on May 25, 1945, the youngest of three siblings born to Elwood D. Calhoun and Alberta J. Calhoun (née Bunker).

Elwood was preceded in death by his parents and his caring sister, Elaine (Forest) Harrison. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Karen (née Grinnell); daughters, Kimberly (Jeffrey) Boyer, Toni (James) Teeples and Dawn Calhoun; older brother, Gary (Shirley) Calhoun; granddaughters, Rebekah (Joshua) Shaver and Katie (Matthew) Crow; grandsons, Bryant Boyer, Connor Boyer, Joshua (Leah) Teeples and Jordan Teeples; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing (yes, even ice fishing). He especially enjoyed hunting (and eating) morel mushrooms. The man was an absolute master when it came to barbequing ribs. He had a passion for politics that spanned his adult life. He managed to get himself elected as Napoleon Township Supervisor, where he faithfully served his community from 1978 to 1980. He retired from Kelsey-Hayes and kept himself busy in retirement earning what probably turned out to be gun-buying money while practicing his craft as an upholsterer for Blair’s Car Care.

He was a faithful, long-time member of West Rome Baptist Church, always willing to share his faith, but never losing sight of the fact that he was a sinner saved by grace. He had a servant’s heart, taking care of his mother during her final years, and often aiding society’s less fortunate souls without seeking accolades or recognition. The man many of us affectionately referred to as “Squeak” left behind many great examples and memories of someone who genuinely cared for others more than himself.

Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial Services were held on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 3 p.m. at West Rome Baptist Church (11984 Rome Road #9714, Manitou Beach) with Pastors Jeff Malin and Matthew Crow officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics Michigan at support.specialolympics.org/a/michigan or the Spero Pregnancy Center at bluewaterbabies.org. Arrangements by Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center.