Her legacy . . . Adala K. Miller, 90, passed away August 4, 2019. She was born on November 3, 1928, in Manchester, Mich., to Benjamin and Thelma (Gaige) Knickerbocker. Adala married the love of her life, Wilbur E. Miller, on November 22, 1947, in Jackson, Mich.

Adala was a talented seamstress who owned and operated her own business. She will be remembered most for her teddy bear making. Adala made roughly 150 bears a year to be distributed at the hospitals, police departments, fire departments, food pantry and Quilts for the Heart. She also made quilts for veterans in Monroe and Battle Creek. Adala was a member of the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Brooklyn, Mich., where she taught Sunday school for 25 years, and was a member of the LWML. Adala loved her family most of all and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her family . . . Adala will be missed by her children, Ben Miller, Trudi (Robert) Gallinati and Kasie (Jana) Miller; grandchildren, Megan, Alexandra, and Karleigh Gallinati, Samson Miller, David and Sam Miller; great-grandson, Eric Louis Fuller; special nieces, Debbie and Rhonda Lynch, Annette Boyd-Walker and Libby Wolfe. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur; brothers, Melvin, Gayle and Hollis Knickerbocker; sister, Elsie Lynch and daughter-in-law, Marlene Miller.

Her farewell . . . Adala family and friends will gather Thursday, August 8, 2019, from noon – 2 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel, in Brooklyn, Mich., where her farewell will be held at 2 p.m. Pastor Ned Bernstein will serve as celebrant. Memorial contributions are suggested to Quilts from the Heart or may be given to family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Adala’s family at 877-231-7900 or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.