On this date, October 12, 2020, the Earth lost one of its angels. She was one of a kind. She always worried about others—never herself.

Kylee V. Quainton, 33, of Napoleon was born on July 16, 1987 in Jackson, beginning a life filled with smiles and a love of flowers, butterflies, and dolphins. Kylee was “Grandma’s Girl,” and enjoyed coloring, writing, and making cards for everyone. She was especially fond of diamond art and country music. Kylee was also a cheerleader for the Kit Young Bulldogs and enjoyed volunteering.

She is up in Heaven waiting for her parents, Trina and Robert Hankerd; her sister, Kristin and her husband, Randy McMann; her brother, Kaleb and his wife, Ambeer Quainton; her Uncle Bruce and Aunt Jackie; special aide and friend, Diane Kangas; and six nieces and nephews, Dakota, Vera Mae, Karter, Karson, Kayden and Alivia; and a long list of cousins. When she catches up with them, they had better be ready to play Skip Bo. Kylee was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Richard and Virginia Ackley and her uncle, Bradley Coffelt.

Kylee no longer hurts; it’s our time to hurt. Yes, we will heal. It’s going to take a long time, but we all will. Our angel wouldn’t have it any other way.

Kylee’s visitation was held for the public from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Eineder Funeral Home- Brooklyn Chapel (137 S. Main St.- Brooklyn, MI 49230). Her service was held at 11 a.m., Friday, October 16, 2020 at the funeral home. Family and friends gathered at 10 a.m. Burial was at Highland Cemetery, Brooklyn. Masks and social distancing are required.

Please leave a message of comfort for Kylee’s family, or sign her guestbook at EinederFuneralHomes.com.