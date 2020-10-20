David Arthur Winter “Art”, 90, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was born on December 20, 1929, in Detroit, Mich., to Joseph and Jean (Cruickshank) Winter. After meeting her at the Devils Lake Hall in 1951, David married the love of his life, Nancy Waite, on January 11, 1953, in Jonesville, Mich. Art was a very proud man that accomplished a lot in his life.

He grew up in the Detroit area, graduated from Jonesville High School and attended Henry Ford Trade School. He proudly served in the United States Navy. Art worked for 32 years at Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company (A&P Grocery). Through his employment his family moved around the United States. He and his wife purchased and ran the Liberty General Store. Later he restored the grist mill turbine into a hydroelectric plant. It was quite the undertaking. Art retired again after 27 years.

Art dearly loved his family and purchased land in Canada, where they built a cottage on the lake and spent 63 years, as a summer escape. The family enjoyed fishing, hiking, and exploring the vast wilderness. He was also a proud member of the Hanover-Horton Area Lions Club, where he ran the Lions Club Christmas cheese sales, the spring Vidalia onion sale and helped with the 4th of July annual chicken barbeque. Art also was a strong supporter of the local Red Cross blood drives. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Art is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nancy; his children, David (Darlene) Winter of Cortland, New York; Joseph (Lisa) Winter of Webster, New York; Stephen (Eve) Winter of Sunrise, Fla.; Julie (Steven) Cavell of Franklin, Tenn. and Jennifer Leppert of Clarklake, Mich.; grandchildren, Damon, Kim, Tom, Eric, Jamie, Laura, Hannah, Laurel, Leslie, Brian, Joshua and Sean; great-grandchildren, Reilly, Megan, Colby, Brennon, Carson, Brooklyn, Jaxon, Kailah, Noa, Elizabeth, Raelynn, Ayden, Lucas, and Theo; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Pearl, June, Eleanor and brother, Harold.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions Art’s family and friends will gather at a later date, to be announced. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hanover-Horton Area Lions Club and the American Diabetes Association. Please leave a message of comfort for Art’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.