Carl Rogers Smelser, 81, of Jackson, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021. One of ten children born to George and Flossie (Graham) Smelser, Carl was born and raised in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. He sailed on the Great Lakes aboard the ore freighter Cason J. Callaway. After moving to Jackson, he worked for over 30 years as a union plumber and pipefitter. He also ran a gas station in Jackson for a few years. Carl was two times Past Governor of the Jackson Moose Lodge #156 on Lansing Avenue and was a member of the UA Local 333 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union. He enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in Paradise, Mich., as well as time in Florida.

Carl is survived by his wife of 15 years, Laurie; three children, Mary Ellen (Bob) Ostrander, Nancy (Tom) Brown and Doug (Brenda) Smelser; two grandsons, Kyle (Amy) and Kacy Brown; great-granddaughters, Gwendolynn and Emmersen; step-sons, John and Robert Gates; step-grandson, Jameson Gates; three brothers, George, Bob and Jerry Smelser, many nieces and nephews.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Chester and Frank; and four sisters, Lucille, Lily Mae, Dorothy and Ethel.

Per Carl’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Arrangements under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center (www.arthur-day.com).