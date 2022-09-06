Kristina Marie Krumm, 61, passed away September 4, 2022. Kristina’s family and friends will gather Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.; and Friday, September 9, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel, 137 S. Main St., Brooklyn, MI. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel.

Kristina was born on July 24, 1961, in Toledo, Ohio. She will be remembered as a loving partner, friend, mother, and grandmother who will be deeply missed. She worked as a finance manager for Segue and Partners Bulk Logistics. In her spare time, she loved going up north to her home in Central Lake, Mich. Kristina loved fishing, traveling, and playing games with her grandchildren. Her greatest passion in life was being “grandma” – chips and cookies for breakfast and fun all day long! She was a life-long learner who lived every day to the fullest.

Kristina will be missed by her best friend and life partner, Stephen Sydor; her children, Michael (Angela) Donner, Amanda (Phillip) Stiles, Sarah (Charles) Stratton, and Sarah Sydor; siblings, Jill Kubatko, Jennifer Davis, and Kerry (Douglas) Camp; grandchildren, Sara Mae Gifford, Christian Gifford, Mallory Donner, Ariah Donner, Kaileigh Stiles, Koralee Stiles, Kennadie Stiles, and Keelen Stiles; grand-kitty, Zeppelin; several nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Betsy Harris.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society. Please leave a message of comfort for Kristina’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.