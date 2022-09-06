David F. Lundgren, 75, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side, Friday, September 2, 2022, under the expert care of Careline Hospice, of Jackson. David’s family held a private viewing at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel, with interment to follow at Sanford Cemetery, Woodstock Township.

He was born on July 7, 1947, in Delray, Mich., to Clarence and Jennie (Oltean) Lundgren. David married the love of his life, the late Karen Gall, on March 27, 1972, in Ecorse, Mich. They had 45 wonderful years together. He will be remembered for his dedication to his country. David proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era, being stationed in Germany. He attained Sgt. status while there and received an accommodation as a sharpshooter (rifle), a National Defense Service Medal, and Army of Occupation Medal (Berlin).

Upon returning to the States, he attended and graduated from the Detroit Police Academy, and worked for Detroit prior to working for Ecorse Police Department, retiring after many years of service. David supported his girls in their hockey careers, traveling across North America to their events. He continued to support his wife in her career with USA Hockey as Director of Women’s Hockey. David also enjoyed spending time at the lake on his pontoon and mowing the lawn. After his wife’s passing, Bella, became his constant canine companion. David will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

David is survived by his children, Eric (Christine) Miller, Teri (Matthew) Riddle, Keli O’Connell and Rusty (David) Lundgren; six grandchildren Alyssa, Jacob, Mary, Steven, Liam and Mason; one great-grandchild on the way; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Karen; brother, CJ Lundgren; grandson, James Miller; nephews, Ian Thomas and Matthew Gall and niece, Becca Gall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Careline Hospice of Jackson or St. Rita Catholic Church.