Janet Lynne Cromwell,74, of Lake LeAnn, Jerome, Mich., passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson. She was born on October 28, 1947, in St. Paul, Minn., to Fred C. and Inez I. (Berry) Spencer. Janet married Chester A. Cromwell on December 31, 1981, in Jackson, Mich., and he survives. Janet graduated from East Grand Forks High School in 1965. She was a ballet dancer for many years and later danced with Dolly Parton. She was very artistic in drawing and painting. She formerly worked at Floral Reflection Flower Shop. Janet was a member of the Addison Congregational Church in Addison.

Surviving besides her husband Chet, is one son, Tony (Ashley) Cromwell of Lake LeAnn; one step-son, Jason (Tara) Cromwell of Lake Le Ann; one step-daughter, Kris (Julius) Kim of Milwaukee, Wis.; seven grandchildren, one brother, Fred (Marsha) Spencer of East Grand Fork, Minn.; nieces, nephews and cousins. Janet was preceded in death by her parents and one son.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, Mich., with Pastor Keith W. Porter officiating. Burial will take place in Hillside Cemetery in Addison. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

