Richard Allen Walch, 77 of Lake Somerset, Mich., passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor due to heart problems. He was born in Detroit, Mich., on February 18, 1944, to Matthew N. and Mary E. (Baker) Walch. He graduated from Addison High School in 1963 where he met the love of his life, Marilyn J. Pepper whom he married on November 28, 1964. They were blessed with five children, Randy (Julie) Walch of Tecumseh, Rick Walch II of Addison, Marcia (Adam Brink) Willett of Addison, Marleena (Collin) Herrick of Addison and Rod (Becky) Walch of Cedarville; eight grandchildren, Stephanie (Sam) Fanning, Rachel Millyard, Lakin Walch, Reid Willett, Jacob (Jenny) Millyard, Cody (Cassidee) Utterback, R.J. Walch and Maci Willett, along with two great-grandchildren; Cooper Utterback and Evelyn Millyard.

Rick opened his first body shop in 1970 at their home on Hoxie Road in Addison. He later moved the business to U.S. 127. He owned and operated Rick’s Body Shop for a total of 48 years. He loved sports and coached Pop Warner football, along with Little League and Pony League baseball. Rick was always drawn to the water and enjoyed fishing and boating with his family. He loved his children dearly and it showed!

He was preceded in death by both his parents, his brother, Roger Walch and his very best life-long friend Kenn Ruth. He is survived by his wife, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one sister, MaryBeth (Ernie) Garant of Thompson’s Station Tenn.

Visitation was at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, Mich., on Sunday, March 28, from 12 noon until 2 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following at 2 p.m. with Michael Leonard officiating. Burial took place in Hillside Cemetery in Addison.

