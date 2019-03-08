Arlo Lynn Carr, 96, a long-time resident of Cady Road in Napoleon, passed away at his daughter’s home February 21, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 76 years, Lisle E. (Wilkinson) Carr; seven children, Keith (Betty) Carr, Lawrence (Janice Schepeler) Carr, Sandra (Ralph) Germain, Sharon (Larry) Rogowski, Sheila (Ed) Schneider, Bonnie (Don) Brown and Peggy (Jeff) Carr; daughter-in-law, Patricia Carr; 27 grandchildren; over 100 great, and great-great grandchildren and their progeny; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Paul Carr; sister, Alta Brozowski; brother, Earl George Carr; and his parents, George E. and Emily L. (Crimble) Carr.

Arlo was born in Livingston County’s Unadilla Township, grew up in Jackson, and graduated from Jackson Technical High School in 1941. He served his nation in the U.S. Army Air Corp as a decorated tail gunner in B-24 bombers, serving a full allotment of missions. He was a tool and die maker throughout his working life at Miller Tool and then retired from Raton Corporation. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a devoted and faithful family man. He served as a Boy Scout Leader for his sons and their troop, was a member of the International Assoc. of Machinist and Aerospace Workers and a long-time member of the Federated Church of Grass Lake.

Services were held at the funeral home Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Clive Heyd officiating. Interment at Oak Grove Cemetery, Napoleon. Contributions in his memory are directed to the Federated Church of Grass Lake. Graveside Military Honors were rendered by the Jackson County American Legion Ritual Team. Services by Arthur-Day Funeral Home, LLC, Michigan Center.