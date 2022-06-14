Kenneth Jerome Baier, 92, of Brooklyn, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home, Jackson. His ashes will be interred at Park View Memorial Cemetery, Livonia, Mich.

He was born on December 18, 1929, in Redford, Mich., to August and Dora (Gregoire) Baier. Ken married the love of his life, Lois Steele, on November 7, 1951, in Redford, Mich. He will be remembered for his love of golf, as he was an avid golfer. Ken proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict in the United States Army. Upon his return home, he obtained employment with the United States Postal Service, retiring after 30 years of service. Through his years as a postal carrier, he gained many friends. Ken was a member of the Clarklake Community Church and built his home on Lake Columbia. He enjoyed boating and other lake activities, but his most treasured time was with his family.

Ken is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Lois; his children, Ken (Debbie) Baier, Doug (Ann) Baier and Patti (John) Casari; his brother, Ron (Roxann) Baier of Arizona; sister-in-law, Betty Steele; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and two sisters.

