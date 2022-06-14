Craig Alan Eckfeld, 74, of Onsted, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, Jackson, Mich. Craig’s family and friends will gather Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel (137 S. Main St., Brooklyn, Mich.)

He was born on June 1, 1948, in Grosse Point Park, Mich., to Carleton and Natalie (Merica) Eckfeld. Craig was a Monroe High School graduate of 1966 and a graduate of Eastern Michigan University with a Bachelor of Arts in Geography and Geology. He was co-owner of Wilson Associates in Chelsea. Craig loved to golf and relax at his home on the lake. He was also a huge Detroit Tigers fan. In his earlier years, he enjoyed taking motorcycle trips and fishing with his friends. Craig took great pride in working in his garden and canning the vegetables he grew. He also treasured babysitting his friend’s dog “Eva.” They developed a special bond. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Craig is survived by his siblings, Brian Eckfeld and Joan (Randy) Jackson, and a nephew, Matt (Aarti Ogirala) Eckfeld. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carleton and Natalie.

