Harvey Allen Hiller, age 74 years, of Brooklyn, formerly of Taylor, passed away Jan. 4, 2017, at Allegiance Hospice Home in Jackson. He was born Oct. 3, 1942, in Detroit, Mich., the son of Ralph Carl and Hazel (Ohrmon) Hiller. He retired from the Ford Motor Company after 37 years of service. Harvey married Jennifer Bea Hughes March 25, 1983, in Taylor. She preceded him in death Aug. 26, 2005. In his youth Harvey was an avid bowler and hockey player. When he grew older he enjoyed fishing, the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Lions and Detroit Tigers.

Surviving are five children, Harvey Allan (Jennifer Vincenti) Hiller Jr., Iris Marie (Scott) Hammons, Paul Gordon Hiller, Crissy Bailey and Heather Ann Hiller; three stepchildren, Lonnie Smith, Jim Smith and Jennifer Smith; 17 grandchildren, Jessica Hiller, Steven Gillespie, Maria Hiller, Tyler Hiller, Ashley Smith, Chandler Hiller, Ashley Ponte, Natasha Hammons, James Smith, Alexis Hiller, Topanga Wallace, Savannah Hammons, Evan Hiller, Gracie Hiller, Connor Hammons, Justin Hiller and Olivia Wallace; four great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jayson, Addyson and Blake; one brother, Harlen “Shorty” Hiller; one brother-in-law, Jim Purdy; and niece, Kerry Schlabach. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and sister, Eileen Purdy.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at Roseland Park Cemetery Chapel, 29001 Woodward Ave., Berkley, MI 48072. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, from 1 to 8 p.m. at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson. Send condolences and words of comfort to www.brownvanhemert.com.