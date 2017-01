Joyce E. Bundle, 91, of Manitou Beach, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. She was born May 20, 1925, in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of Edward and Velma (Holliger) Luddington. Joyce married Albert W. Bunde in 1946 and he preceded her in death. She is survived by one daughter; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place and per Joyce’s wishes there will be no public services. Arrangements are entrusted to Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison.