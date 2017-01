Joseph L. Stevenson, 67, of Manitou Beach, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. He was born Sept. 30, 1949, to Harold D. and Patricia A. (Milliken) Stevenson. He married Sherry L. Boss March 14, 1969, in Addison, and she survives. Surviving besides Joe’s wife is one daughter; one son; five grandchildren; one brother; two sisters; one mother-in-law; two brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.