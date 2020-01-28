Kenneth D. Peterson, 84, of Manitou Beach, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the Jackson County Medical Care Facility in Jackson.

He was born on January 27, 1935, in Hudson, Mich., to Harry P. and Agnes V. (Curtis) Peterson. Kenneth married Loretta P. Cunningham on April 8, 1956, in Pittsford, Mich., and she survives. He lived his early life in the Pittsford area and the last 22 years in Manitou Beach. He was a veteran, serving in the Army National Guard of the United States and the Army National Guard of Michigan for three years. Kenneth graduated from Addison High School in 1953. He was employed at the Fisher Body Plant in Tecumseh and then he worked at Hydra-Matic Plant in Toledo, retiring in 1985. He was a member of the Wheatland Congregational Church in Pittsford and a member of the Hudson American Legion, Hannan-Colvin Post #180. He enjoyed antiques, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, motorcycles, gardening and spending time with family.

Surviving besides his wife, Loretta are two sons, Scott (Chris) Peterson of Horton, Lee (Dawn) Peterson of Addison, two daughters, Kendra Knepfler of Manitou Beach, Lucia Elston (Craig Leatch) of Addison; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one brother, Wayne (Bonnie) Peterson of Pittsford; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Maynard Peterson.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with Dr. Samuel E. Wickard officiating. Burial will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery in Hudson, Mich. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020.

Full Military Honors to be performed by the Hudson American Legion, Hannan-Colvin Post #180.

