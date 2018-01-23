Kendall F. Wesch, Sr., 78, of Jackson, died on January 12, 2018 at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home after a brief illness. He leaves his wife of 47 years, Janet, his children, Kendall Jr. (Julie) Wesch, Ross Emerson, Darlene Emerson and Diane (Mike) Worthing; seven grandchildren, Danielle, Brooke, Kevin, Cami, Eric, Layna and Ethan; five great-grandchildren, Zachary, Tyler, Ellie, Andrew and Hunter; sisters, Carol (Fred) O’Keefe, Tina (Brenda) Terrill, Tona (Art) Pedersen and brothers, Gayel ‘Hank’ (Patricia) Wesch, Tim (Teri) Terrill and Tory (Diane) Terrill along with many extended family and good friends.

He was born and raised in Brooklyn, Mich. And was a lifelong Episcopalian. Kendall was a 1957 graduate of Brooklyn High School, proudly served in the U.S. Army and was elected for two terms to the Columbia School Board. Kendall worked 35 years at Ford Motor Company in Brooklyn and Saline where he loved a fast euchre game at lunch with the ‘Ford Boys’. He was fortunate to enjoy 23 years of retirement. An avid golfer his first hole-in-one was at age 69 while golfing with his St. Paul’s church friends. He especially enjoyed attending sporting events for his children and grandchildren and coached little league baseball.

He was preceded in death by father, Gordon Wesch and mother, Virginia (Clare) Terrill and baby brother, Gordy Lyn Wesch.

A celebration of his life will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Jackson, Mich. on Friday, January 26, 2018 at noon officiated by The Reverend Sarah Hurlbert with a luncheon to follow. The family will hold visitation in the parish hall prior to the service from 10:30-11:45 a.m.

As per his wishes, cremation has taken place and internment will be at a later date at Jefferson Cemetery, Brooklyn, Mich. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 309 S. Jackson St, Jackson, MI 49201 or Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home, 2150 Kingsbrooke Drive, Jackson, MI 49202.

Affordable Memorial Services (Whetherby Owned).