Paula Ann (Way) Miller, 89, passed away Monday, January 15, in Toledo, Ohio. Her son, David and his wife, Karen were at her side. Paula battled the effects of Alzheimer’s disease for 14 years.

A lifelong Michigan resident, Paula was born on September 27, 1928 in Grand Rapids, Mich. She was the oldest of seven children born to Paul and Marion (Mehrtens) Way.

Paula graduated from Brooklyn High School in June 1946. On September 3, 1949 she married her true love, Albert J Miller. They were together for 52 years.

Before her marriage Paula volunteered at Foote Memorial Hospital as a nurses’ aide in Jackson and worked as a “soda-jerk” at The Spot in Brooklyn. For many years she was a stay-at-home mom to their two sons, Dave and Marty. She clerked in downtown Belleville at Young’s Market. After that she earned her cosmetology license at Virginia Farrell School of Beauty in Wayne, Mich. in 1976. The following year she earned her state of Michigan teaching certificate for cosmetology at Virginia Farrell and instructed Wayne High School vocational students until 1986. Paula continued as a stylist at Nancy’s Nails with her dear friend Nancy Shepherd, while also volunteering and cutting hair at Glacier Hills Care and Rehabilitation Center in Ann Arbor.

The family enjoyed annual summer vacations to the Traverse City area of Northern Michigan. Her only plane flight was to Fairbanks, Alaska to view Mt. Denali and the fantastic countryside by motorhome with her family. Paula’s hobbies and interests included: power-walking our Belleville neighborhood and downtown to the bridge; she loved gardening, feeding the birds (especially cardinals and hummingbirds), reading books, newspapers, and the Bible daily, completing crosswords and word searches. Paula’s calligraphy and Palmer penmanship skills were very special. She was always active with archery, bird-watching, bowling, golfing, hiking, and tap-dancing. She was an exceptional cook and housekeeper who loved spending time in the kitchen. One of the joys of her life was rescuing her little “four-footed” friend, Holly. Paula and her husband were active members of Trinity Episcopal Church in Belleville for many years. Both Al and Paula thoroughly enjoyed ushering at University of Michigan basketball games.

Paula is survived by her two sons, David (Karen) Miller of Lambertville, Mich. and Martin (Merrilee Weaver) Miller of Fairbanks, Alaska; sister, Lenore Stoddard and twin brothers, David (Patricia) Way and Daniel (Theresa) Way; sister-in-law, Joyce Way and brother-in-law, Donald Wetzel. Special people in her life were her neighbors Chris and Gale Folks, their children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert Miller; brothers, James (Jeanette) Way, Lewis Way and sister, Marilyn (Diane) Wetzel.

The visitation will take place on Friday, January 19, from 2 to 8 p.m. at David C. Brown Funeral Home, 460 E. Huron River Drive, Belleville, Mich. The funeral service will follow the next morning on January 20, beginning at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior from 10 to 11 a.m. Paula’s wishes were to be cremated and placed next to her husband in Highland Cemetery, 11735 Monroe Pike Road, Brooklyn, Mich.

Contributions and expressions of sympathy may be directed to Parkcliffe Memory Care Community in Toledo, Ohio, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, and the Alzheimer’s Association. Paula’s family wishes to thank Parkcliffe Memory Care Community staff for their love, tenderness and compassion during her six years of care.