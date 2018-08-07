Jean Louise Hlavin (nee Sauer), 94, of Sandusky, Ohio, died on August 1, 2018, in Parkvue Healthcare Center.

Jean was born on March 12, 1924, in Cleveland, Ohio to her parents, Charles and Agnes Sauer. She graduated from Flora Stone Mather Women’s College (now Case Western Reserve) with a degree education in 1947. She married Robert Hlavin in 1947 and they were married 64 years before his death in 2013. Jean was a passionate volunteer in her church and at Bixby Hospital in Adrian, Mich.

Jean is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Kelly Hlavin; two granddaughters, Jessica (Matt) Dunavant and Jennifer (Derek) Brennan; and two great-grandsons, Archer and Aiden Dunavant.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her brother, Richard Sauer; and daughter, June Hlavin.

Jean will be laid to rest on August 26, 2018, in the memorial garden of the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church in Brooklyn, Mich., (160 N. Main St.), where she was a long-time member. A memorial service and graveside committal will take place at the church at 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church or to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sandusky, Ohio (106 Scheid Road).

Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, is handling arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting toftfuneralhome.com.