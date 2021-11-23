Judith Ann Whiteman, 73, passed away on November 16, 2021. Judith’s family and friends will gather Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from 4:00 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 to 11:00 a.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. Her funeral service will follow on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. Pastor Jeff Sheeks will officiate.

She was born on November 25, 1947, in Adrian, Mich., to Ralph and Jacqueline (Baker) Franke. Judith married, Jerry Whiteman, on August 16, 1980, in Brooklyn, Mich. She will be remembered as a pioneer for women in law enforcement as one of the first policewomen in Jackson County. Judith worked for multiple law enforcement agencies in the surrounding communities. She retired from the Blackman Township Department of Public Safety after 25 years of service, while continuing to work for Columbia Township Police Department. Judith was a member of the Brooklyn Sportsman’s Club. Traveling to the Upper Peninsula was one of her most cherished memories, she also enjoyed feeding birds, crafting and taking cooking classes with her family. She loved all animals, especially her Yorkies, Bunny and the late Bear. Judith was an amazing woman who was very generous and expected nothing in return.

Judith will be missed by her children, Devyn (Naomi) Peek, Eric (Dina) Peek, Christina (Scott Quiring) Peek and stepson, Rick Whiteman; her mother, Jacqueline Burton; siblings, Jim (Lonnie) Franke, Debbie (Jim) Rutherford, David (Diane) Johns, Gerald Johns and Jamie Burton. Grandchildren, David (Heather) Peek, Michael (Shaena) Peek, Nicole, Mark, Ethan, Daniel and Eric Peek. Great-grandchildren, Jordan, Derek, Alex, Kaniyah and Emberlee. She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Franke; stepmother, Marilyn Franke; sister, Karen Morris and her husband, Jerry.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Cascades Humane Society. Please leave a message of comfort for Judith’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.