Kay Lorraine Claypool (Derr)

Kay Lorraine Claypool, 72, of Cement City, passed away May 20, 2018. She was born September 24, 1945, to Floyd and Ellen Derr (Rowe). She graduated in 1964 from Cement City High School. She married her husband Charlie Claypool of Adrian. She had worked in many factories and restaurants but her true love was being a mom.

She was preceded in death by her father, Floyd Derr, and mother, Ellen Derr (Rowe); sister-in-law, Pam Derr and brother-in-law, Chuck Yettaw. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Charlie Claypool; her daughters, Nicole (Danny) Pickford and Moneque Thompson; her grandchildren, Ashley Monk, Brandon (Layna) Monk, and Tiffany Thompson; her great-grandchildren Aiden, Gamble and Macie Kay Monk; her sister, Susie Yettaw and her brothers, Terry Derr and Stafford (Val) Derr.

Donations may be made to the family for help with funeral expenses. Kay was a loving support for her whole family and all that needed her. She showed her love through cooking and making sure everybody felt cared for through a full stomach. She will be missed by many.

Her memorial service will be held Thursday, May 31 at 6 p.m. at the Cement City Baptist Church located at 16788 Cement City Road, Cement City, MI 49233.