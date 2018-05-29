Dayrl Booth, of Brooklyn, passed away with his loving family by his side on May 24, 2018, at the age of 93. Dayrl was born on March 17, 1925, in Jackson, Mich. to parents George Jr. and Bertha (Rhodes) Booth. He married the love of his life, Jean Clemons, on May 19, 1945, in Jackson, Mich.

Dayrl was a truck driver for 34-years. After retiring he volunteered as a transporter for 34years with the Department of Health and Human Services, Jackson Transit Authority and RSVP. Dayrl’s hobbies included fishing, hunting and spending time with his family. They were a big part of his life and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife, of 73 years, Jean Booth; children, Donna (Charles) Lee, Linda (Larry) Donihue, Karen Booth, Darrell Randall (Tracy Mills) Booth, and David (Dorothy) Booth; eight grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. Dayrl is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Cecil, Ernest, Donald, Mable Booth, Mildred Engleman and Lelah Slyfield.

A celebration of Dayrl’s life will be held on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at Chas. J. Burden & Son Funeral Home, 1806 E. Michigan Ave., Jackson, at 2 p.m. with visitation from noon until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Great Lakes Caring, 900 Cooper St, Jackson, MI 49202, and Catholic Charities RSVP, 36425 Francis St., Jackson, MI 49203.