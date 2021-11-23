It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kay Joann (Rizzi) Fernamberg, 81, of Manitou Beach, Mich. Kay passed away on November 15 after recovering from a previous stroke.

Kay, born to Edna and Vico Rizzi, was born on January 28, 1940, in Highland Park, Mich., and immediately brought light and joy into the world. As an only child, she grew up with extended family. After Kay graduated from River Rouge High School in 1958, she attended Eastern Michigan University where she completed both an undergraduate and graduate degree in education. She met the love of her life, James (Jim) Fernamberg from Wauseon, Ohio, in 1965 at a party and the two wed in March of 1967. Kay and Jim had two children, Jay and Kristie.

Kay loved children and spent 30 years in the classroom, helping to shape the minds and hearts of countless little ones. She retired in 2006 but continued to spend time volunteering in schools.

Kay was a fiercely dedicated mom and grandma who loved her family deeply. A social butterfly, she cherished time with family and friends and enjoyed reading, playing games, doing puzzles, and traveling. Kay was a loyal friend who routinely sent love in the mail via greeting cards and never missed a birthday or anniversary. She loved lake life and spending time on the boat with Jim. Their winter travels to Florida brought much joy to Kay. She had a special way of making anyone who entered her home feel welcome and loved. She was adored by all who were lucky enough to have met her.

Kay is survived by her husband, Jim Fernamberg; her son, Jay (Michelle); her daughter, Kristie (Antonio), and her grandchildren Raleigh, James, and Travis.

We will celebrate Kay’s life and endless love this summer at her beloved Devils Lake.

As Kay adored children and had a passion for education, we ask that donations be sent in her honor to the Addison Women’s Club in c/o the Kay Fernamberg Memorial Scholarship Fund. Checks can be made out to the Addison Women’s Club and sent to 3387 Round Lake Hwy., Manitou Beach, MI 49253.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, Mich.

